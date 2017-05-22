× Is President Trump having a successful trip to the Middle East?

Touché! Political analysts Chris Robling and Tracy Sefl are back together and, as usual, there is a lot of political news to talk about! Tonight, Chris and Tracy discuss the explosion in Manchester following an Ariana Grande concert, President Trump’s budget proposal and President Trump’s first trip abroad. ABC News Radio’s Tom Rivers also calls in from London with the latest information about the explosion in Manchester.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio