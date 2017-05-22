× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 93: The MMQB’s Peter King Joins The Show

The MMQB’s Peter King was on the other side of the Bears’ huge draft day trade with the 49ers. King was in the 49ers’ draft room and saw the whole thing unfold. He joins the podcast to discuss what he saw and explains why he understands the reasoning behind Ryan Pace’s big move. King also has the Bears’ ranked 28th in the league and thinks Mitch Trubisky will play in 2017. Plus, Kyle Long is switching positions again? All of that and some bonus MJ-LeBron talk at the end. Listen below!

