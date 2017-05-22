× Chicago Foundation for Women President K. Sujata: “When women succeed, we all succeed”

K. Sujata, President/CEO, Chicago Foundation for Women, joins Justin to discuss the 100% Project, where the idea for the 100% Project comes from, trying to reach the goal of ending gender bias in Chicago by the year 2030, why we are seeing less women getting involved in the Chicago startup community and what it means for women and girls that President Trump’s proposed budget will slash a number of safety-net programs.

