Ben Montalbano from Matthäus debuts song 'To the Years'

Rick Kogan and producer Lise were joined by composer Ben Montalbano from the likes of a freshly homegrown band, Matthäus. He told Rick about his band, their upcoming show at the Empty Bottle and he premiered their newest single, ‘To the Years.’

Listen to the song again and find out how to preorder their upcoming EP, Effigy here, and be sure to check out this week’s episode of Lise.FM, where Lise and Ben take a walk through his main musical influences.