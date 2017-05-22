× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Chicago photographs, music, clocks and the making of Teddy Roosevelt

Tonight on the program, Rick Kogan delved into the worlds of music, photography, clocks and history. To begin, publishers Richard Cahan and Michael Williams joined Rick in studio to talk about their new book, “Chicago: Classic Photographs.” Then, Ben Montalbano from local band Matthäus joined Rick and producer Lise to debut his band’s brand new song, “To the Years,” and talk about his upcoming EP. Jason Matthiesen from the Chicago Clock Company called in to talk about the business’ 100th year anniversary. Finally, friend of the show and esteemed author William Hazelgrove stopped by to tell Rick all about his fascinating new book, “Forging a President: How the Wild West Created Teddy Roosevelt.”