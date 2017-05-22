19 killed, many injured, in explosion at concert in Manchester, England

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
Police says there are 19 fatalities, around 50 injured, after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in northern England. Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential terrorist attack. The incident occurred at the end of the concert causing panic as anxious concert-goers scrambled to exit the venue, unsure of what was happening.