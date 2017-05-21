WGN Radio Theatre #181: Escape, Jack Benny & Jeff Regan

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 20, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Escape: Action” with Joseph Kearns. (04-04-48). Next we have: “Jack Benny” with Humphrey Bogart & Lauren Bacall. (01-05-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “Jeff Regan: The House By The Sea” with Jack Webb. (09-04-48).

