WGN Radio Theatre #181: Escape, Jack Benny & Jeff Regan

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 20, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Escape: Action” with Joseph Kearns. (04-04-48). Next we have: “Jack Benny” with Humphrey Bogart & Lauren Bacall. (01-05-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “Jeff Regan: The House By The Sea” with Jack Webb. (09-04-48).

