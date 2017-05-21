× Universal Design, Wonder Woman, Dark Side of Social Media, Rooftop On The Wit.

Universal Design for All http://www.narichicago.org/

Assuming that multiple generations are living in the home grandparents, parents, young children, etc. and focuses on designing remodeling projects for everyone, regardless of age, height, vision/hearing impairment, physical capabilities.

Mimi Altman, Executive Director, National Association of the Remodeling Industry’s Greater Chicagoland Chapter

John Oetking, Certified Remodeler, Universal Design Certified Professional, A Street Builders, Western Springs, NARIGC Board member

Dan Taddei, Director of Education/Certification for the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI headquarters)

WONDER WOMAN- Katy Lynch https://www.codeverse.com/

A serial entrepreneur and tech powerhouse. She just launched what she and her husband, Craig Ulliott, call their “legacy company,” a disruptive concept in education and technology called Codeverse, which has a mission to teach one billion children to code internationally.

FRANKLY SPEAKING- The Dark Side of Social Media http://ww8.northshoreuniversityhealthsystem.com/

Its Impact & How to Unplug. Clinical Psychologist at NorthShore University Neely Benn, (kneel-EE)

Chef Nathan Sears http://roofonthewit.com/

Recently launched an entirely new menu, broken into four sections, from the hearth oven, warm, cold and dessert.