Understanding The Warning Signs For Suicide Prevention

In the wake of the death of singer Chris Cornell, Suicide Prevention Services of America Board Member Daniel Nasharr talks with Dean Richards about suicide prevention and the importance of understanding warning signs to save one’s life. Suicide is the number 1 cause of death among kids ages 10-14.

Dean then discusses suicide prevention with listeners and asks if the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is appropriate for addressing the topic of suicide.

To learn more about the organziation, visit http://www.spsamerica.org/

And if you are in crisis, call 1800-273-TALK or text ‘Talk’ to 741-741