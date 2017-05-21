Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface with temperatures ranging from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. The trio was launched to the moon by a Saturn V launch vehicle at 9:32 a.m. EDT, July 16, 1969. They departed the moon July 21, 1969. (AP Photo/NASA/Neil A. Armstrong)
This is History: ‘One Giant Leap for Mankind’, ’Star Wars’ Debuts, The Crash of Chicago American Airlines Flight 191, Oprah Signs Off
Dave Plier, Dave Schwan and Roger Badesch talk about the US Copyright Law in 1790, the rare moment where The Cubs traded players in the middle of a doubleheader in 1922, the day President Kennedy announced plans to reach the moon, the tragic American Airlines DC-10 crash on takeoff in 1979, the day the World War II Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C. in 2004 and when Oprah aired her final show in 2011.