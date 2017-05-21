× This is History: ‘One Giant Leap for Mankind’, ’Star Wars’ Debuts, The Crash of Chicago American Airlines Flight 191, Oprah Signs Off

Dave Plier, Dave Schwan and Roger Badesch talk about the US Copyright Law in 1790, the rare moment where The Cubs traded players in the middle of a doubleheader in 1922, the day President Kennedy announced plans to reach the moon, the tragic American Airlines DC-10 crash on takeoff in 1979, the day the World War II Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C. in 2004 and when Oprah aired her final show in 2011.