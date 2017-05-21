× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/21/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin for 5/21/17:

We’ll take our weekly spin through the national political scene, focusing of course on the naming of a special counsel to investigate possible collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia as he makes his first major foreign trip.

Then, Illinois’ senior U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a member of the Democratic leadership team and a former member of the Senate Intelligence Committee joins the show to discuss the latest in the Trump-Russia Investigation.



After that, Democratic state Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park chimes in. The senator is a member of the Senate Democratic leadership team in Springfield and he will share the latest on whatever may be left of the so-called grand bargain aimed at ending the state's historic budget impasse. And for our last guest, we have Springfield lobbyist and entrepreneur Chris Stone. Stone will speak about his proposal to help redevelop an historic area of Springfield in the shadows of the Executive Mansion as well as an idea to bring a casino to the State Capitol. Stone also chief executive officer of Health Central Illinois Alternatives, which operates medical marijuana dispensaries in Collinsville and Springfield and will speak about possible federal efforts to end medical marijuana.

