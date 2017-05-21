× The Beat Full Show (5/20/17): Live from RJ’s Eatery in Lindenhurst on the WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Harry Teinowitz bring you The Beat live from RJ’s Eatery in Lindenhurst on the WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour: We hear a pre-draft clip from the Hoge and Jahns podcast, where Hoge correctly predicts the Bears’ smokescreen of their interest in Mitchell Trubisky; Allstate agent Priscilla Callens talks about her work with the Open Arms Mission and presents a check to the Lake County food pantry; Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan joins the show to discuss the Sox locking down their big international target Luis Robert, and the state of the Cubs as Jake Arrieta tries to right the ship and Ian Happ looks to stick in the big leagues; Harry presents his “RJ’s game” with a pair of live contestants, and more.