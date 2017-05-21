× Stephanie Izard is Ready to Take on Icons for the Title of IRON CHEF!

Chicago’s very own Chef Stephanie Izard is ready to rock Food Network’s “Kitchen Stadium” in the finale’ of Iron Chef Gauntlet. Hear as Chef Izard joins Dane to talk about the journey so far, her experience that has prepared her for this moment and the incredible challenge of facing Iron Chefs Michael Symon, Bobby Flay AND Morimoto in hopes of becoming the next legendary “Iron Chef”!!

Tune in Sunday May 21st at 8pm on Food Network and for more information on episodes and competitors check out Foodnetwork.com.

Follow Chef Stephanie Izard on Twitter and Instagram @Stephandthegoat