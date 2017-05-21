FILE - In this April 30, 2013 file photo, lllinois state Sen. Don Harmon, D-Chicago, questions lawmakers on pension legislation at the state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. This springs legislative session is expected to be considerably quieter than last year's yet more politically driven because of the November election campaign. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Sen. Don Harmon weighs in on the senate grand bargain budget plan: ‘I am cautiously optimistic’
Democratic state Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park chimes in on the Spin hotline. The senator is a member of the Senate Democratic leadership team in Springfield and he will share the latest on whatever may be left of the so-called grand bargain aimed at ending the state’s historic budget impasse.
