Sen. Don Harmon weighs in on the senate grand bargain budget plan: ‘I am cautiously optimistic’

Posted 11:08 AM, May 21, 2017, by

FILE - In this April 30, 2013 file photo, lllinois state Sen. Don Harmon, D-Chicago, questions lawmakers on pension legislation at the state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. This springs legislative session is expected to be considerably quieter than last year's yet more politically driven because of the November election campaign. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Democratic state Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park chimes in on the Spin hotline. The senator is a member of the Senate Democratic leadership team in Springfield and he will share the latest on whatever may be left of the so-called grand bargain aimed at ending the state’s historic budget impasse.

