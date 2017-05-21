× Rebuilding Springfield

Springfield lobbyist and entrepreneur Chris Stone chimes in on the Spin hotline. Stone is the principle of Governmental Consulting Solutions. He will speak about his proposal to help redevelop an historic area of Springfield in the shadows of the Executive Mansion as well as an idea to bring a casino to the State Capitol. Stone also chief executive officer of Health Central Illinois Alternatives, which operates medical marijuana dispensaries in Collinsville and Springfield and will speak about possible federal efforts to end medical marijuana.

