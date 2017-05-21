PHOTO: Pet expert Steve Dale (left) along with Emily Klehm, CEO of the South Suburban Humane Society (right). (WGN Radio)
Punching Out Parvo
Emily Klehm, CEO of the South Suburban Humane Society joins Steve Dale in the studio this morning to talk about the importance of pet adoption in the south suburbs and the society’s upcoming events…which includes free Parvo Vaccine clinics throughout the summer to dogs and a 5K!