OTL #553: CPD’s Strategic Subject List, The Chicago Picasso, Urban Nerd Herd

Mike Stephen talks with Chicago Sun-Times staff reporter Mick Dumke about why the Chicago Police Department has created a secret “Strategic Subject List” of possible violent criminals, chats with art historian Patricia Balton Stratton about her new book The Chicago Picasso: A Point of Departure, and checks in with Urban Nerd Herd founder Amanda McCarthy about hiking for pleasure and mental health. Meanwhile, we discuss how Mike jammed on some indie rock at the Navy Pier McDonald’s! This week’s local music is provided by Post Animal.

