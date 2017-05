× Legendary Bandleader Doc Severinsen on the 25th Anniversary of the Final ‘Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’

May 22nd marks the 25th anniversary of the final ‘Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’ and to celebrate, Dave Plier welcomes legendary bandleader Doc Severinsen to talk about leading the Tonight Show Band, working with Johnny, his fashion statements, favorite moments filling in for Ed McMahon, touring on the road and remembering the day that Johnny left us.