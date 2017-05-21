Actors Michael Fassbender, left, and Katherine Waterston right pose for photographers with Director Ridley Scott upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Alien Covenant' in London, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards’ A-List Interview: Michael Fassbender And Sir Ridley Scott From ‘Alien: Covenant’
Dean Richards shares his conversation with actor Michael Fassbender and Director Sir Ridley Scott about their new movie Alien: Covenant, the newest installment in the the Alien franchise.