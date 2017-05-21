President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Can President Trump Be A Global Leader In The Middle East?
University of Chicago Professor of Modern Middle Eastern History Orit Bashkin joins Dean Richards to discuss President Trump’s visit to the Middle East including Saudi Arabia and Israel and its potential impact on the region.