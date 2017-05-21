× Bryce Pinkham on Love for the Lyric, Travel, Stage and Screen!

Tony nominated actor Bryce Pinkham joins Dane to talk about the amazing experience of playing the role of Freddie in the production of “My Fair Lady” at the Lyric Opera. Hear as Bryce shares his journey growing up as a performer and formative times that led to a career on stage, television and movies. Listen as Bryce shares choices as a performer and the importance of travel and how it makes us all better people to see and explore places and cultures whenever possible!

Follow Bryce and all his adventures on Twitter and Instagram @TheBrycecapades