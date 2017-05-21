× Brian Noonan Full Show 5/21/2017: Commencement, Teen text slang and Burgers & Wine from Morton’s

In light of Pence’s controversial commencement appearance at Notre Dame, Brian started the show talking about graduation speakers. Then, Patrick Hoyle from Morton’s Steakhouse joined the show to share the restaurant’s very best burgers (and delicious wine) in honor of national burger month! Brian quizzes producer Lise on her teen text slang knowledge. Karen Conti joined for the last hour to help listeners with their law questions on surveillance & work discrimination.