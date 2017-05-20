× My Fair Lady live in Studio, Broken English brings up our “spirits” with their Signature Hot Chocolate, A Dramatic Reading of “Toy Story”, and the Political Round Table | Full Show (May 19th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! We have My Fair Lady cast member, James Romney live in Studio to discuss the show and more! For Tickets visit: https://www.lyricopera.org/. Then, executive chef at Chicago’s Broken English – Frank Valdez – brings up our “spirits” with their Signature Hot Chocolate and tasty Mexican food. Then, we welcome our Political Round Table with the minds of Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and Erik Elk joining us to discuss the week’s latest news. And finally, we showcase the latest episode of “What’s That From” where Patti and the crew do a live reading of a famous movie and take listener guesses on which movie it was… This week we recreate a scene from Disney’s “Toy Story”.

