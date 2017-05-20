U.S. President Donald Trump stands during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. The announcement comes a day after Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Bubala talks Trump: Should he be a person of interest?
Matt Bubala talks the latest news of President Trump, as he is embarks on a trip overseas this week. A report state that the president might be tied to the current Russia investigation as a person of interest.