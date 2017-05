× Brad Dukes chats with Matt Bubala about the comeback of Twin Peaks

Author Brad Dukes discusses the re-make of television series Twin Peaks that aired on ABC in the early nineties. Duke’s book, “Reflections: An Oral History of Twin Peaks” analyzes characters and the rise and downfall of the original show. Now, 25 years later, Twin Peaks will premier on May 21 at 9 p.m.