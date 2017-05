× World Champion Chicago Cub, David Ross!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the one and only, Grandpa Rossy! They talk about ‘Dancing with the Stars’, winning the World Series with our Chicago Cubs, his moment with an emotional Anthony Rizzo, and much more.

