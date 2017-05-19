× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/19/17: SpotHero, Illinois.com, & Safe Driving

Chicago’s business are constantly being evaluated by other cities, but now Chicago Tribune has done it. Steve and Andrea Hanis chatted about the 50 coolest offices in the city in Chicago, and how the local parking company, SpotHero, is teaming up with WageWorks to make parking easier on your finances. Adam Ochstein (CEO of StratEx) continued to expand on last week’s conversation about HR technology and how LinkedIn is making hiring more efficient. Lou Weisbach (CEO of MARCH TIME LCC) joined the show to explain how he ended up finding himself selling the domain name Illinois.com. Finally, Steve reminded listeners about driving safely during Memorial Day with Jim Graham (Global Director of Driving Skills for Life Program at Ford).