× When Do You Truly Become a Woman…?, A look into “NixonLand”, “Italian Bred” Live on stage, and The Illinois Corn Marketing Board | Full Show (May 19th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! We take a look at the one-woman show, “Italian Bred” with actor, Candice Guardino and pose the question to listeners…When Do You Truly Become a Woman? Then, we welcome on author of “NixonLand”, Rick Perlstein to discuss the recent news surrounding our current political climate and more. Tracy Braid joins us from the Illinois Corn Marketing Board to discuss an upcoming event and the state of our corn commerce here in Illinois. Finally, we take listener calls for everyone’s favorite segment, “Tell Me Something Good!”.

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER