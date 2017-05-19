× What can be done to curb violence that is streamed online?

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin joins Justin to discuss what can be done to curb the use of social media for broadcasting crimes. Commissioner Boykin talks about his meetings with Facebook this week, the ways to get people to report crimes that they see on social media, the role that government can play in hindering online crime and harassment and the positive and negative consequences that social media has on the community.

