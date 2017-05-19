× Video: Bill Leff plays Mark Carman in mixed doubles tennis

On Wednesday, May 17, four media personalities were the opening act before tennis pros Andy Roddick, Mark Philippoussis, Jim Courier and John McEnroe took to the court for the PowerShares QQQ Challenge at the UIC Pavilion.

Bill Leff of The Bill & Wendy Show teamed with Kelly Crull of Comcast SportsNet Chicago in a set of mixed doubles tennis against Mark Carman, co-host of The Beat, and Brooke Weisbrod of ESPN.

Team Bill Leff and Kelly Crull came out on top, 7-6.

