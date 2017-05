× The Opening Bell 5/19/17: “Jumping to Confusions, not Conclusions”

With plenty of volatility over this past week, within the market and the news cycle, Paul Nolte (SVP, Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) sums it up as people are “jumping to confusions, not conclusions”. Steve and Paul dove into the rest of the market news while Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) checked in to share the latest spring airline deals, and of course, another airline incident.