WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster answers questions during a press briefing at the White House May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. McMaster defended the President Donald Trump's decision to share intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during an Oval Office meeting last week. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
The Markets 5/19/17: Wall Street ends tumultuous week higher on Friday but below session highs
Orion covers another week of constant movement on Wall Street and active news cycle in Washington D.C. Later, Max talks to Mark Feight, the managing director of the International Agribusiness Group. Finally, Orion closes the show with a recap of the agricultural markets.