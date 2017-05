× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.18.17: Manage my Comcast bill, best sports themed shows, Trump makes a speech on Islam, Bright Side of Life

John has been having long talks with Comcast for the past week. You give him advice on how to reduce his monthly bill. Then, Chicago Tribune Media Columnist Phil Rosenthal reviews sports themed TV shows. CNN White House Reporter Stephen Collinson previews President Trump’s first trip overseas. And, finally, John brings back “Bright Side of Life!”