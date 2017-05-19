× The Download’s Week That Was: “Trump and Comey, and Russia, oh my!”

Journalists Carol Felsenthal and Lee Bey join Justin to recap all of the stories making news this week including the continuing saga surrounding Donald Trump, former FBI chief James Comey and Russia, the death of Roger Ailes, the Chicago Plan Commission approving final guidelines for a North Branch Corridor, J.B. Pritzker being accused of rigging the system to save thousands of dollars in property taxes, billionaire hedge fund founder Ken Griffin contributing $20 million to Bruce Rauner’s re-election campaign, tronc looking to buy the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Reader authorizing a strike and the rise of the male romper.

