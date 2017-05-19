× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-19-17

As usual, the Download is ending the week in style! On tonight’s episode, Justin chats with Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin about how to curb violence being streamed on social media, journalists Carol Felsenthal and Lee Bey recap another crazy week in news, pioneering electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre talks about his great career and upcoming show at the Auditorium Theatre and we end the show with our monthly visit from local innovator and genius Steve Gadlin as he steps into The Frying Pan!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio