× The Carry Out 5-19-17: “What else does Trump have to do for it to be proven that’s he’s trying to obstruct justice?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include a new report saying President Trump told the Russians that he fired “nut job” James Comey to relieve pressure on the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia, Illinois still on track for creating an “Obama Day,” J.B. Pritzker depositing a million dollars to a black-owned bank, Mayor Emanuel announcing a $389 million borrowing plan to finish the CPS school year, researchers blaming global warming as the reason for Antarctica turning green, the Chicago Cubs losing to the Milwaukee Brewers, the White Sox looking to break their four-game losing streak, Anaheim tying up their series with the Predators, the Bears signing rookie TE Adam Shaheen to a four-year deal and this weekend marking the return of “Twin Peaks.”

