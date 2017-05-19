× The Carry Out 5-18-17: “I don’t trust any answer from President Trump that doesn’t include how unfair this all is and how many electoral votes he got”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump saying a special investigator looking into his Russian baggage is dividing the country, rumors swirling that President Trump is considering Joe Lieberman to lead the FBI, Alderman Ameya Pawar calling for the impeachment of President Trump, the City Council relaxing zoning to pave the way for the redevelopment of the North Branch of the Chicago River, the Chicago Riverwalk opening for the season, a man in Texas suing his date for texting during a movie, Chris Cornell and Roger Ailes dying, Condé Nast naming Chicago America’s best restaurant city, the Chicago Cubs sweeping the Reds, the White Sox losing three games to the Angels, the Cavs beating the Celtics in NBA Playoff action, the Nashville Predators looking to take a 3-1 lead over the Ducks and a new study saying that if you stop exercising for two weeks your health risks reemerge.

