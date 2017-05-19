× Steve Gadlin wants you to enjoy a delicious steak without the hassle of using a knife and fork

Local genius, inventor, innovator and “Shark Tank” champion Steve Gadlin joins Justin for the monthly edition of “The Frying Pan!” Steve presents an exclusive idea to the WGN listeners and they get to decide if it is good enough to present to his principal investor Mark Cuban. Tonight, Steve’s idea is the Meatnana, which is essentially a big piece of steak surrounded by a banana peel. It’s convenient like a banana, but as delicious as a steak you would get in a restaurant. You won’t need a knife and fork for this hearty meal!

