Steve Cochran Full Show 05.19.17: 'Tell us what pennies are'

Fridays on the Cochran Show are always fun. We talked to an awesome guy named Tracy VanHoutan, who is advocating for rare diseases. You can check out the Noah’s Hope Cupcake Classic 5K run HERE. Mark Kelly from the Department of Special Events was in-studio to talk about the kick off of the season and the opening of the Riverwalk. Friend of the show Stacy St. Clair stopped in for an update on the College of Dupage. Mike and his girlfriend Audrey celebrate their 1st anniversary of meeting one another in person here at WGN.