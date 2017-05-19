× Shedd Admission now a flat $19.95 after parks board ends tiered pricing

CHICAGO — Beginning in July, general admission to the Shedd Aquarium will cost more at the door, but will allow all visitors full access to explore the mysterious depths of the sea.

Wednesday, the Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners approved the Shedd’s request to eliminate tiered admission prices at the aquarium, 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, which previously offered a low ticket price for access to its main exhibits but required visitors to buy add-on packages to see certain aquarium features.

Shedd’s current approach has been “limiting” customers’ experience” Shedd President and CEO Bridget Coughlin said at the board meeting Wednesday. The new changes “truly mak[e] it open access” for all visitors, she said.

