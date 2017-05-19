× Leaked concept art from the upcoming Young Han Solo film, a ‘Shocking Truth’ to be revealed in ‘Last Jedi’?, and a Star Trek series with a Star Wars vibe

We talk plenty about the upcoming HAN SOLO standalone film including a review of leaked concept art and recent photos Alden Ehrenreich’s hairstyle. Promotion for THE LAST JEDI has begun in Japan and it promises “The Most Shocking Truth in Star Wars History Will Soon Be Revealed!” We consider what that’s supposed to mean. Plus, we get our first glimpse of STAR TREK DISCOVERY and feel a definite Star WARS vibe. And, Paul reveals his top four characters he want to see return in THE LAST JEDI.