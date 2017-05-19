× Jean De St. Aubin and Ellen Sandor Discuss the Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago

It might seem like it is for the glitz and the glam, but Executive Director, Jean de St. Aubin, and artist and board member, Ellen Sandor, of the Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, are in it for the art! From a busy red carpet honoring Renaissance Award recipient, Kevin Spacey, these two show-stoppers chat with host of The Celebrity Dinner Party, Elysabeth Alfano. And these ladies know their stuff! Watch and enjoy!

The Gene Siskel Film Center of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago celebrates the art of cinema with multiple annual festivals international in scope, independent and classic films, premieres, and retrospectives. Internationally recognized for its original film programming, the Film Center is a vibrant cultural destination in Chicago that attracts a diverse and creative annual audience of over 80,000. www.siskelfilmcenter.org.

