Horticulturist Stacey Hirvela: Don't worry too much about the recent temperature drop!

Stacey Hirvela is a Horticulturist for Proven Winners ColorChoice Shrubs. She joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to talk about today’s temperature drop, clay in your soil, Hostas, and much more.

