French electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre answers questions during an interview with Agence France-Presse in New York on May 12, 2017.
Jarre, one of the pioneers of electronic music, will perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 20 as part of his first-ever tour of North America. The French artist has arranged some of the largest concerts in music history with elaborate light shows over cities such as Moscow and Houston but has never previously gone on a tour of North America. / AFP PHOTO / JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
Grammy-nominated composer Jean-Michel Jarre: “We need to bring new ideas, fresh ideas and new experiences to electronic music”
French electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre answers questions during an interview with Agence France-Presse in New York on May 12, 2017.
Jarre, one of the pioneers of electronic music, will perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 20 as part of his first-ever tour of North America. The French artist has arranged some of the largest concerts in music history with elaborate light shows over cities such as Moscow and Houston but has never previously gone on a tour of North America. / AFP PHOTO / JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
Composer and electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre joins Justin to discuss his groundbreaking career, his memories of performing in Chicago, what it was like for him to work on his “Oxygene” series, how he created a unique style of electronic music, his interest in blending textures and creating soundscapes, the importance of using visuals to accompany the music, being influenced by art and movie, the future of EDM and his show this Monday night at the Auditorium Theatre.
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio