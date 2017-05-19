× Grammy-nominated composer Jean-Michel Jarre: “We need to bring new ideas, fresh ideas and new experiences to electronic music”

Composer and electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre joins Justin to discuss his groundbreaking career, his memories of performing in Chicago, what it was like for him to work on his “Oxygene” series, how he created a unique style of electronic music, his interest in blending textures and creating soundscapes, the importance of using visuals to accompany the music, being influenced by art and movie, the future of EDM and his show this Monday night at the Auditorium Theatre.

