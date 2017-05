× Elton Jim may just be the number one fan of ‘Twin Peaks’

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by our own Elton Jim! The new season ‘Twin Peaks’ premiers this weekend, and we invited Jim on to the show to help get us excited! Of course, they talk a little Elton John, too…

