Chicago songstress BONZIE returns with 'Zone on Nine'

Nick Digilio visits with longtime show friend and singer/songwriter/musician Nina Ferraro aka BONZIE, whose latest album Zone on Nine drops today, Friday 5/19. She talks about taking an active hand in producing Zone- her second full-length album- and learning from the great Steve Albini, how writing and producing serve as companions to each other in the creative process, we hear some live cuts off the record, and more.