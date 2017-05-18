× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/18/17: Year of Public Art, Google I/O, & Real Estate Inventory

What is the best gift to get a college graduate? Some would say a trip, or possibly a car. Patricia Cutiletta (Executive Director & Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley in Chicago) likes the idea of helping that grad pay off their student loan debt. Steve then talked about Chicago’s Year of Public Art with Amy Amdur (Founder of Amdur Productions), Ian Sherr shared the latest tech developments out of the Google I/O conference, and Ilyce Glink discussed how difficult it is for realtors to sell a house as inventories have hit a new low.