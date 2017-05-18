Top Five@5 (5/17/17): President Trump’s address to the U.S. Cost Guard Academy, Tom Brady’s head, and more…

Posted 1:00 AM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 12:57AM, May 18, 2017

President Donald Trump salutes as he leaves commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday, May 17, 2017, where he gave the commencement address. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 15th, 2017:

Senator John McCain joined a growing chorus of politicians with concerns over James Comey’s firing, President Donald Trump is having a bad week but fulfilled his duty at the annual Cost Guard Academy commencement ceremony by addressing the latest class of cadets, supermodel Giselle Bundchen talks about Tom Brady’s concussions, a Texas man sues a woman after a bad date, and 3 year-old experiences the thrill of defeat.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​