× Top Five@5 (5/17/17): President Trump’s address to the U.S. Cost Guard Academy, Tom Brady’s head, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 15th, 2017:

Senator John McCain joined a growing chorus of politicians with concerns over James Comey’s firing, President Donald Trump is having a bad week but fulfilled his duty at the annual Cost Guard Academy commencement ceremony by addressing the latest class of cadets, supermodel Giselle Bundchen talks about Tom Brady’s concussions, a Texas man sues a woman after a bad date, and 3 year-old experiences the thrill of defeat.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3355295/3355295_2017-05-17-203535.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

