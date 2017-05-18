× Tony Ocean celebrates 25 years of swinging: “I’m just humbled and proud to be doing it”

Nick Digilio talks with vocalist and entertainer Moe Carrara, better as Tony Ocean, who’s celebrating his 25th anniversary this Saturday 5/20 at Club Arcada Speakeasy and Showcase in St. Charles. Ocean talks about his career as a mainstay on the lounge scene, finding inspiration in the aura of the Rat Pack and Dean Martin especially, switching gears to a completely different genre with his Cheap Trick cover band, and more.