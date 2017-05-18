× The Opening Bell 5/18/17: Today’s Household Debt – Worst Since the Recession

With plenty of headlines to bog down with news cycle, things get lost in the shuffle, so Steve and this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, Breck Hanson (Vice Chairman and former head of Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) discussed one of the recent stories revolving around the next expected interest rate hike and Puerto Rico filling for Bankruptcy. Steve then touched on the economy and the sobering numbers showing Americans have the most household debt since the 2008 recession. Steve broke down the numbers with Reuters Corespondent, Jonathan Spicer to learn what’s hurting us the most.